a year ago
BRIEF-Vivid Games updates on moving trading of its shares onto WSE's main market
June 30, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vivid Games updates on moving trading of its shares onto WSE's main market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30(Reuters) - Vivid Games SA :

* Expected the approval of its prospectus to trade on the main market by the end of H1; however, says that it is still awaiting the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) comments after submitting the fourth round of answers

* Informed about filing the prospectus to KNF for the admission to trading of its series A, B, C, D and E shares on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) on Dec. 31, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
