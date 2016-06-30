BRIEF-Vivid Games updates on moving trading of its shares onto WSE's main market

June 30(Reuters) - Vivid Games SA :

* Expected the approval of its prospectus to trade on the main market by the end of H1; however, says that it is still awaiting the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) comments after submitting the fourth round of answers

* Informed about filing the prospectus to KNF for the admission to trading of its series A, B, C, D and E shares on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) on Dec. 31, 2015

