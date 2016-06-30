BRIEF-MNI files claim for receivables payment

June 30 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it filed a claim to Warsaw Court on June 24 for a payment of its receivables in the amount exceeding 10% of its capital

* The claim concerns 69.2 million zlotys ($17.5 million) payment plus interest due from Wojciech Kamieniecki, CEE Equity Partners limted liability company, Janusz Skrzypkowski and Rafal Andrzejewski

* The receivables are related to the company's sale of telecommunication assets about which the company informed on March 17 and April 16, 2014

