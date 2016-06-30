BRIEF-MNI files claim for receivables payment

June 30 (Reuters) - MNI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it filed a claim to Warsaw Court on June 24 for a payment of its receivables in the amount exceeding 10% of its capital
* The claim concerns 69.2 million zlotys ($17.5 million) payment plus interest due from Wojciech Kamieniecki, CEE Equity Partners limted liability company, Janusz Skrzypkowski and Rafal Andrzejewski
* The receivables are related to the company's sale of telecommunication assets about which the company informed on March 17 and April 16, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.9619 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom