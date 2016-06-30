FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banco Santander Brasil approves own capital interest payment
June 30, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banco Santander Brasil approves own capital interest payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its board approved to pay out own capital interest totaling the gross amount of 500.0 million Brazilian reais ($156.0 million), corresponding to 0.0634 real gross per ordinary share (0.0539 real net), 0.0698 real gross per preferred share (0,0593 real net) and 0.1332 real gross per unit (0.1132 real net)

* Record date is July 6

* Ex-interest as of July 7

* Payment as of August 26

Source text: bit.ly/295qZ6B

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2043 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

