BRIEF-Hershey says board rejected preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez

June 30 (Reuters) - Hershey Co :

* Board of directors of the Hershey Company unanimously rejected preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez Company

* Got preliminary non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez to acquire co for mix of cash and stock consideration, totaling $107/share of Hershey stock

* Indication of interest also included other non-monetary considerations

* Company's board of directors carefully evaluated indication of interest

* Board determined that indication of interest provided no basis for further discussion between Mondelez and company