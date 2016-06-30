FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hershey says board rejected preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez
June 30, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hershey says board rejected preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hershey Co :

* Board of directors of the Hershey Company unanimously rejected preliminary, non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez Company

* Got preliminary non-binding indication of interest from Mondelez to acquire co for mix of cash and stock consideration, totaling $107/share of Hershey stock

* Indication of interest also included other non-monetary considerations

* Company's board of directors carefully evaluated indication of interest

* Board determined that indication of interest provided no basis for further discussion between Mondelez and company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
