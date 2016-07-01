FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SFS Group issues H1 FY 2016 earnings guidance
July 1, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SFS Group issues H1 FY 2016 earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - SFS Group PLC :

* Announces that the Group’s H1 FY 2016 are expected to record a material deviation, as compared with H1 FY 2015 results

* The expected material deviation is to the effect that losses for H1 FY 2016 are expected to be significantly reduced as compared with those of H1 FY 2015

* The differentiation in the results, is mainly due to the lower financing costs of H1 FY 2016 as compared with H1 FY 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2975iXK

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
