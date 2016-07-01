BRIEF-SFS Group issues H1 FY 2016 earnings guidance

July 1 (Reuters) - SFS Group PLC :
* Announces that the Group’s H1 FY 2016 are expected to record a material deviation, as compared with H1 FY 2015 results
* The expected material deviation is to the effect that losses for H1 FY 2016 are expected to be significantly reduced as compared with those of H1 FY 2015
* The differentiation in the results, is mainly due to the lower financing costs of H1 FY 2016 as compared with H1 FY 2015
