BRIEF-Dutch agency says SNS Bank years away from privatisation
July 1, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dutch agency says SNS Bank years away from privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 1 (Reuters) - ** Netherlands Financial Investments says SNS Bank, which was nationalised in 2013, is "not yet ready" to be privatised

** The bank is still confronted with operational and structural challenges, such as extremely low interest rates, higher costs and uncertainty due to new 'Basel IV' capital requirements

** SNS must first execute its strategic plan "over a period of two to three years" to build up a solid track record in dividends and balance sheet

** The market at present is insufficiently interested in a sale of SNS Bank on conditions acceptable to the State, said NLFI, which holds the shares in SNS Bank on behalf of the state (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

