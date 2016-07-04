BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate successfully placed mandatory convertible bond

July 4(Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Said on Friday successfully placed mandatory convertible bond 2016 in the planned amount of 5.0 million Swiss francs ($5.14 million)

* Mandatory convertible bond has a coupon of 4 percent per annum and will be converted into share capital of Novavest Real Estate AG during capital increase planned for autumn 2016

* Corresponding shares will be issued at this point from the existing conditional capital of up to 17 million Swiss francs

* Proceeds will be used for financing purposes in connection with the planned acquisition of residential/commercial properties in Eastern Switzerland and Zurich

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: