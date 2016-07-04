FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit negotiates sale of Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit negotiates sale of Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Saturday that its Cyprus-based unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, negotiates selling shares in Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe SA

* EBC Seed Fund owns 97.25 pct in Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe

* Estimates that the sale will take place in Q3

* If the negotiation fails, EBC Seed Fund plans to list Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and raise fund for its development

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.