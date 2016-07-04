BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit negotiates sale of Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe

July 4 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Saturday that its Cyprus-based unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, negotiates selling shares in Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe SA

* EBC Seed Fund owns 97.25 pct in Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe

* Estimates that the sale will take place in Q3

* If the negotiation fails, EBC Seed Fund plans to list Stratego-Doradztwo Ksiegowe on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and raise fund for its development

