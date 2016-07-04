FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Techstep buys Zono AS; Zono Holding plans to bid NOK 2.20 per TECH share
July 4, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Techstep buys Zono AS; Zono Holding plans to bid NOK 2.20 per TECH share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Techstep ASA (TECH) :

* Says will acquire 100% of shares in Zono AS

* Will acquire 100% of shares in Zono in exchange for shares to be issued in TECH

* Assets of Zono to comprise 24.22 pct of shares in Teki Solutions AS, 5.12 pct of shares in Kjedehuset AS and about 55 million Norwegian crowns in net cash balance

* Says has also entered into agreement in principle with Teki Gruppen AS to acquire additional 53.94 pct of shares in Teki Solutions

* Teki Solutions provides B2B mobility and communications products and services in Norway

* Zono is valued at 128 million Norwegian crowns ($15.35 million), which will be settled by issuance of 58.2 million TECH shares at subscription price of 2.20 Norwegian crowns per TECH share

* Zono transaction is expected to be completed ultimo August 2016

* After completion of Zono transaction, Zono AS' parent company, Zono Holding, will hold 81.10 pct of shares and votes in TECH

* If completed, Zono transaction will trigger obligation for Zono Holding to make mandatory offer for all of outstanding shares in TECH

* Zono Holding have notified TECH of its intention to offer price of 2.20 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3384 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
