BRIEF-EBC Solicitors unit sells shares in EastSideCapital, buys in SIT

July 4 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :
* Said that its Cyprus-based unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, signed agreement to sell 34.41 pct of EastSideCapital SA for 2.7 million zlotys ($680,600) or 1.55 zloty per share
* The agreement concerns 1.7 million of shares which are not listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock exchange
* Has also agreed to sell 2.65 pct of EastSideCapital's shares which are listed for 0.2 mln zlotys or 1.55 zloty per share
* Has also increased its stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii (SIT) to 40.19 pct
* Bought 1.5 mln of shares in SIT fort 2.5 mln zlotys
* As SIT owns 0.8 mln of its own shares, EBC Solicitors through its unit currently has over 50 pct of all the votes at SIT's AGM
