BRIEF-Zucchi 10 mln euro reserved capital increase is complete

July 4, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :

* Said on Friday that the capital increase of 10 million euros ($11.13 million) reserved to GB Holding Srl, an Astrance Capital SAS unit, is concluded

* Capital increase is part of the debt restructuring agreement

* GB Holding Srl has paid 5 million euros of the capital increase

* GB Holding Srl will pay 1.5 million euros by Sept. 2 and 3.5 million euros by Oct. 28, representing the remainder payment of the capital increase

$1 = 0.8982 euros Gdynia Newsroom

