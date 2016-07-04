FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Izo-Blok announces details of series D shares issuance
July 4, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Izo-Blok announces details of series D shares issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4(Reuters) - Izo-Blok SA :

* Announced on Friday that it finalised details for its capital increase for a maximum of 2.7 million zlotys ($677,439) via issuance of a maximum of 267,000 new series D shares with nominal value of 10 zlotys per share

* It will issue 13,350 new series D shares to individual investors and 253,650 new series D shares to institutional investors

* Issue price has been set at 160 zlotys per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9856 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

