a year ago
Norway union says 663 oil service workers may strike from July 7
July 4, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Norway union says 663 oil service workers may strike from July 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Safe labour union to negotiate wages and other terms and benefits on behalf of offshore oil service workers under the so-called well-services agreement

** Mandatory talks between Safe and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association to be hosted by state-appointed mediator

** If no deal is found by early Thursday morning, 663 workers will go on strike, Safe said on Monday

** Safe says its aim is to preserve current terms and benefits, and to increase wages in line with inflation

** Affected companies will be Baker Hughes (79 workers), Halliburton (35), Oceaneering (17), Schlumberger (228), Subsea 7 (78), Vetco Gray (184) and Weatherford (42).

** On July 2, separate wage talks involving offshore production workers resulted in a wage deal, averting a strike that would have cut Norway's output of oil and gas (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

