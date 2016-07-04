UPDATE 1-Norway oil service workers may strike; output unaffected

(Adds comment from employers' organisation)

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) -

** The output of oil and gas from Norway is expected to remain unaffected in the case of a strike by oil service workers later this week, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which represents energy firms, told Reuters

** Norway's Safe labour earlier on Monday said 663 workers will strike from July 7 unless a deal on wages and other terms and benefits is found under the so-called well-services agreement

** "From what we can tell, this will not impact production," an NOG spokesman said when asked what the impact of a strike would be. "These workers are involved in cementing and drilling wells and so on."

** Mandatory talks between Safe and NOG to be hosted by state-appointed mediator

** Safe says its aim is to preserve current terms and benefits, and to increase wages in line with inflation

** Affected companies will be Baker Hughes (79 workers), Halliburton (35), Oceaneering (17), Schlumberger (228), Subsea 7 (78), Vetco Gray (184) and Weatherford (42)

** On July 2, separate wage talks involving offshore production workers resulted in a wage deal, averting a strike that would have cut Norway's output of oil and gas

** "Based on the earlier mediations we've participated in, we hope to find a solution in these ones as well," Safe said (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)