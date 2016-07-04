FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ialbatros Group carries out mergers of its units
July 4, 2016 / 2:26 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Ialbatros Group carries out mergers of its units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Ialbatros Group SA :

* Reported on Friday that it reorganizes its group through merger of its units

* Based on the plan, company conducts merger of Xantus and Recrutia as well as merger of iAlbatros and GTMS

* Merger of Xantus and Recrutia will be conducted through the transferring of all of Recrutia’s assets to Xantus

* As the acquiring company, Xantus will not issue new shares and increase share capital

* Merger of GTMS and iAlbatros will be conducted through the transferring of all of iAlbatros assets to GTMS

* Following merger of iAlbatros and GTMS, there will be increase of share capital, based on which the sole shareholder of both companies will receive new shares, according to the exchange ratio specified in merger plan

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

