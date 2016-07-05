FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's seafood exports up 25 pct in H1 as salmon price surges
July 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Norway's seafood exports up 25 pct in H1 as salmon price surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) -

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 25 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2016, supported by currency weakness, supply constraints and high demand, the country's state-backed Seafood Council said on Tuesday

** Exports rose by 8.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.04 billion) to 42.6 billion in the first half of 2016. Overall June exports amounted to 7.1 billion crowns, it added

** Two thirds of Norway's seafood exports came from farmed salmon, which has seen a spike in prices as disease and a prevalence of sea lice have combined to reduce global supply. In June, the per-kilo cost of salmon was up 60-percent year-on-year

** "The price of salmon is grabbing the most headlines, but the entire seafood industry has had a fantastic first six months," the Seafood Council said. "A favourable foreign currency situation is, of course, contributing positively."

** Norway's currency was around 10 percent weaker against the euro in the first half of 2016 compared to the same period of 2015

** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar , Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.3058 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
