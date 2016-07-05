FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield falls to record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for borrowing costs across the globe, fell to a record low on Monday as investors sought safe-haven assets in the face of concerns about global growth.

The yield touched a new low of 1.378 percent, according to Reuters data, dropping below the previous trough of 1.3810 struck in July 2012.

Concerns about growth, not least as a result of Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union, and the prospect of easier monetary policy, have driven investors to seek low-risk government debt.

This has pushed yields in Germany, Japan and Switzerland to a series of new lows in recent days. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
