FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BUZZ-Pandora: unfairly hit by Brexit, related silver spike-RLAM
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Pandora: unfairly hit by Brexit, related silver spike-RLAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Brexit has hurt shares in Danish jewelry maker Pandora given fears of a deterioration in sales in the UK and higher costs after a surge in silver prices, but Royal London Asset Management's Andrea Williams deems these overblown

** Stock -10% since June 23 - down 4% Monday alone after silver passed $20 level at near 2-yr highs (safe haven demand)

** Untapped potential: PM flags UK market 15% of sales (e.g. Barclays, Goldman, Credit Suisse forecast UK recession H2, early 2017), but co has just 58 stores in China, the world's largest jewelry market, out of 1,852 stores globally

** Williams says higher silver price will not be seen for some time (fully hedged 2016, Q1 2017 hedged at lower prices)

** Jyske Bank repeats "buy" rating on Pandora on Tuesday, calls higher silver price only mildly negative

** RLAM has a big holding in Pandora (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.