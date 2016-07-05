FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cherry issues four-year senior secured bond of EUR 50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Cherry publ AB :

* Says has decided to issue four-year senior secured bond in amount of 50 million euros ($55.74 million) with maturity on July 11, 2020

* Bond will give floating rate coupon of Euribor 3 months + 9.00 pct with quarterly payments

* Total framework amounts to 200 million euros

* Net proceeds will be used to partly finance acquisition of 49 pct of shares in ComeOn Malta Ltd (tranche one) with option to acquire remaining 51 pct (tranche two)

* Acquisition of 49 pct of shares in ComeOn is expected to be finalized during July 2016

Source text: bit.ly/29mDNHx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

