FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SoLocal announces a consent solicitation regarding its Facility C1 Loan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 6, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoLocal announces a consent solicitation regarding its Facility C1 Loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - SoLocal Group SA :

* Announced on Tuesday a consent solicitation with respect of the 350 million euro ($386.7 million) 8.875 pct senior secured notes due 2018 (the "Facility C1 Loan")

* PagesJaunes Finance & Co, the issuer, is soliciting consents from the noteholders to replace the existing Trustee and Security Agent with GLAS Trust Corporation Limited

* PagesJaunes Finance & Co is soliciting consents from the noteholders to initiate enforcement of the pledge of the proceeds loan that is owed by SoLocal to the Issuer

* Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00pm London Time, on July 19, 2016 unless extended by SoLocal.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.