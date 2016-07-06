FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GenSight Biologics launches IPO on Euronext Paris

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - GenSight Biologics SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the launch of its IPO on Euronext Paris

* Capital increase of approximately 40 million euros ($44.2 million), which may be increased to a maximum of approximately 46 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full

* Indicative price range: 7.80-9.20 euros per share

* Subscription undertakings from historical shareholders approximately 17 million euros

* Subscription undertaking from Bpifrance Participations approximately 12 million euros

* End of the subscription period for the French public offering (OPO): Monday July 11, 2016

* End of the subscription period for the international private placement: Tuesday July 12, 2016

* Proceeds from the offerinc will finance clinical development of GS010 in the treatment of LHON up to filing the Marketing Authorization Application in Europe and in the United States

* Proceeds will also fincance clinical development of GS030 with a Phase I/II trial in the treatment of RP

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

