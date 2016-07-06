FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-HAWE given 250,000 zlotys fine by KNF
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HAWE given 250,000 zlotys fine by KNF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - HAWE SA: :

* Said on Tuesday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) imposed a 250,000 zlotys ($62,309.95) fine on the company

* The fine was given for infringement of article. 56 of the act on public offering in connection with not informing KNF about a guarantee issued by company's subsidiary HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o. on Oct. 30, 2012, and a pledge on assets established by HAWE Telekom on Jan. 16, 2013

* Informed about launching administrative proceedings against HAWE SA in Feb.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0122 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.