a year ago
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO says difficult to gauge impact from Brexit at this time
July 6, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO says difficult to gauge impact from Brexit at this time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* CEO -have already improved base salary for lowest wage workers

* CEO - Britain's vote to leave EU has created some uncertainty and volatility in our market

* CEO on Brexit - confident we will emerge well-positioned as we enter more optimistic times

* CFO- UK government has been consulting with industry on pharmacy funding, waiting to hear their conclusions

* Majority of the $1.5 billion savings is coming from the USA pharmacy business

* CEO-We are very confident that Rite Aid deal will go through, "lawyers are telling us that we don't have any negative signals"

* CEO- "we are trying to find the right buyers for the pharmacy sector we will have to divest"

* Executive-We will continue to improve minimum wage paying close attention to the market

* CEO on possible Brexit impact- "very very difficult to say. The situation is very volatile at this time. For sure, the period of uncertainty will be quite long"

* CEO- Consequence of Britain leaving EU will be much longer than 2 years, in a few months probably will be able to say something on possible impact Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
