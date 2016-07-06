BRIEF-Ezcorp Inc says enters into agreement to sell Grupo Finmart

July 6 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc

* Deal expected to provide Ezcorp with additional capital to invest in its U.S. and Mexico Pawn Businesses

* Ezcorp enters into agreement to sell Grupo Finmart

* Base purchase price for sale of 100% of Grupo Finmart is $50 million

* Currently estimates that aggregate adjustments (excluding transaction costs) could reduce closing proceeds by approximately $10 million

* Decision to divest Grupo Finmart is a result of continued execution of Ezcorp's three-year strategic plan

* On completion of sale, intercompany debt owed to Ezcorp to be restructured

* Closing of transaction is not contingent on financing by alphacredit

* Grupo Finmart's 3rd party debt incurred to fund loan originations to remain in place post-closing, or will be refinanced prior to closing

* If alphacredit is unable to obtain financing prior to time when closing conditions satisfied, payment of $25 million to ezcorp to be deferred

* Ezcorp currently owns 94% of grupo finmart