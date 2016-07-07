BRIEF-Adveo and Westcoast sign deal confirming details of EOS business development

July 7 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it had signed a contract with Westcoast Ltd that confirms details of the agreement established by both companies in May
* On July 29 Adveo will transfer the facility in Lyon as well as the stock related to the Attended and IT Specialists channels
* One week later Adveo will transfer the stocks in Italy and Spain and, 14 days later, in Germany
* EOS revenue in channels linked to the deal with Westcoast amounted to about 300 million euros ($333 million) and generated EBITDA of about 3 million euros in 2015
* The deal will help to reduce debt of the company by 80 million euros and significantly improve return on capital employed (ROCE)
