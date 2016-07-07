FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says fire at Bu Ali Sina petrochemical complex contained, no casualties
July 7, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Iran says fire at Bu Ali Sina petrochemical complex contained, no casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at Iran’s Bu Ali Sina petrochemical refinery complex has been contained, the Iranian oil ministry said on its official website Shana on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the complex in the southwest city of Bandar Mahshahr on Wednesday but caused no fatalities, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“The fire was prevented from spreading to other units of the plant ... It has been contained now,” a local official from Iran’s Khuzestan province told Shana.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Shana.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Susan Fenton

