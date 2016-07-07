FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grupo Lala reaches distribution deal with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grupo Lala reaches distribution deal with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Lala SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas SA for production, distribution and sale of Lala products in Costa Rica

* Lala's operations in Costa Rica will have distribution capacity through Florida's logistics network, raw milk supply assurance with the support of the Regional Farming Cooperative of Dairy Farmers (Coopeleche), and production capacity through the acquisition of a dairy production facility in Costa Rica

* Lala, Florida and Coopeleche will continue operating independently

Source text: bit.ly/29opiXf

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

