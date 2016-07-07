BRIEF-Grupo Lala reaches distribution deal with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas

July 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Lala SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Costa Rica's Florida Bebidas SA for production, distribution and sale of Lala products in Costa Rica

* Lala's operations in Costa Rica will have distribution capacity through Florida's logistics network, raw milk supply assurance with the support of the Regional Farming Cooperative of Dairy Farmers (Coopeleche), and production capacity through the acquisition of a dairy production facility in Costa Rica

* Lala, Florida and Coopeleche will continue operating independently

