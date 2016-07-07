FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Net Gaming acquires Highlight Media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
July 7, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Net Gaming acquires Highlight Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Net Gaming Europe AB :

* Acquires 100 pct shares in HLM Malta Ltd, including its four subsidiaries

* HLM Malta Ltd. operates affiliate business within Highlight Media Group mainly in casino and poker

* Seller is Highlight Media Holdings Ltd.

* Initial purchase price amounts to 280 million Swedish crowns ($32.71 million) on a debt and cash free basis

* In addition to initial purchase price, there will be an additional purchase price of up to 12.9 million euros ($14.29 million) based on the company's EBITDA for 2016 and 2017

* In order to complete acquisition, Net Gaming plans to issue a bond of about 200 million crowns and take up about 140 million crowns of additional funding

Source text: bit.ly/29RbL6s

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5593 Swedish crowns $1 = 0.9030 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.