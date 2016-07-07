BRIEF-Net Gaming acquires Highlight Media

July 7 (Reuters) - Net Gaming Europe AB :
* Acquires 100 pct shares in HLM Malta Ltd, including its four subsidiaries
* HLM Malta Ltd. operates affiliate business within Highlight Media Group mainly in casino and poker
* Seller is Highlight Media Holdings Ltd.
* Initial purchase price amounts to 280 million Swedish crowns ($32.71 million) on a debt and cash free basis
* In addition to initial purchase price, there will be an additional purchase price of up to 12.9 million euros ($14.29 million) based on the company's EBITDA for 2016 and 2017
* In order to complete acquisition, Net Gaming plans to issue a bond of about 200 million crowns and take up about 140 million crowns of additional funding
