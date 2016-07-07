FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q2 production of 4 mln ounces of silver and 92,726 ounces of gold
July 7, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q2 production of 4 mln ounces of silver and 92,726 ounces of gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc :

* Coeur reports second quarter 2016 production results

* Maintaining full-year 2016 production guidance of 115,000 - 125,000 gold ounces for Kensington

* Q2 production of 4.0 million ounces of silver and 92,726 ounces of gold

* Maintaining 2016 production guidance of 33.8 - 36.8 million silver equivalent ounces

* Silver production increased 40 pct and gold production increased 28% compared to Q1

* 2016 production guidance for Endeavor of 175,000 - 200,000 silver ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

