BRIEF-EastWind NoLimits becomes majority shareholder of EastSideCapital

July 8(Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Announced on Thursday that Aspesi Investments Limited sold 1,527,231 company's shares and has decreased its stake to 3.72 pct from 30.06 pct previously held

* Said that EBC SeedFund Ltd. sold 1,747,943 company's shares, representing 34.41 pct stake and following the transaction no longer holds company's shares

* Said that EastWind NoLimits Inc. has acquired 3,086,261 company's shares and increased its stake in the company to 64.47 pct

* Prior the transaction EastWind NoLimits Inc. has not held any of the company's shares

