FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-EastWind NoLimits becomes majority shareholder of EastSideCapital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EastWind NoLimits becomes majority shareholder of EastSideCapital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8(Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Announced on Thursday that Aspesi Investments Limited sold 1,527,231 company's shares and has decreased its stake to 3.72 pct from 30.06 pct previously held

* Said that EBC SeedFund Ltd. sold 1,747,943 company's shares, representing 34.41 pct stake and following the transaction no longer holds company's shares

* Said that EastWind NoLimits Inc. has acquired 3,086,261 company's shares and increased its stake in the company to 64.47 pct

* Prior the transaction EastWind NoLimits Inc. has not held any of the company's shares

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.