a year ago
BRIEF-Mondo TV signs new license agreement for publishing products connected with Sissi
July 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV signs new license agreement for publishing products connected with Sissi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Said on Thursday it has executed a new license agreement with Mondadori Libri per ragazzi for the realization and commercialization in Italy of various publishing products connected with Sissi, the Young Empress

* The agreement is for the production and distribution in Italy of several publishing categories of products under the brand Sissi through the distribution channel like mass retail stores and book stores

* The agreement is valid for two years and a half and is royalty based

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
