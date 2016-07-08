FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 8, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IRSA Propiedades Comerciales reaches 70 pct stake in Entertainment Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA :

* Said on Thursday it had acquired a 25 percent stake in Entertainment Holdings SA (EHSA) from FEG Entretenimientos SA for 66.5 million Argentine pesos ($4.5 million)

* IRSA Propiedades Comerciales sold a 5 percent stake in EHSA to Diego Finkelstein for 13.5 million Argentine pesos

* As a result of the transactions, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales holds a 70 percent stake in EHSA and Diego Finkelstein the remaining 30 percent

Further company coverage:

$1 = 14.6940 Argentine pesos Gdynia Newsroom

