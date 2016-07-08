FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lventure Group announces results of the capital increase
July 8, 2016 / 6:16 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Lventure Group announces results of the capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8(Reuters) - Lventure Group SpA :

* Said on Thursday a total of 71.93 pct shares in the offer has been subscribed for total value of 3.6 million euros ($3.99 million)

* A total of 7,07,222 new shares will be issued

* The main shareholder, LV.EN. Holding S.r.l , has subscribed to 3,515,626 new shares, equal to 36.09 pct of new shares offered

* The unexercised option rights will be offered in the Italian stock exchange between July 13 and July 19

* The option rights will be used to subscribed to new shares at a price of 0.512 euros per share, at a ratio of 11 new shares for every 20 option rights

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9024 euros Gdynia Newsroom

