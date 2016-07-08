FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solutions 30 to increase capital by raising nominal value of shares
#IT Services & Consulting
July 8, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solutions 30 to increase capital by raising nominal value of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Solutions 30 SE :

* Announced on Thursday it will propose the Extraordinary General Meeting of July 19 July to vote a split in two of the nominal value of the company's shares

* Nominal value will be split from 0.75 euro per share to 0.375 euro per share, at the same time doubling the number of shares from 10,220,258 to 20,440,516

* Share capital is expected to be increased from 2,759,469.66 euros by raising the nominal value of shares to 0.51 euro per share through an incorporation of reserves, taken from its current amount of 7,665,193.50 to 10,424,663.16 euros

Source text: bit.ly/29TLaWi

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
