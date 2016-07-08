FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Empire Company - President & CEO Marc Poulin has left company
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Empire Company - President & CEO Marc Poulin has left company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd

* President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately

* Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership

* Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer

* Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO

* Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors

* Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
