a year ago
BRIEF-Cegid Group board recommends tender launched by Silver Lake/AltaOne Capital consortium
July 11, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cegid Group board recommends tender launched by Silver Lake/AltaOne Capital consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Cegid Group SA :

* Announced on Friday the completion of the disposal of 37.6 pct of the share capital by Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie and I.C.M.I.

* Groupama, Groupama Gan Vie and I.C.M.I. dispose entire stake to a consortium composed of the U.S. investment fund Silver Lake and AltaOne Capital

* Consortium will file a mandatory tender offer with the AMF at a price of 61.00 euros ($67.36) per share (ex 2015 dividend) and 44.25 euros per redeemable warrant

* Board of directors unanimously gave a favourable opinion to the Mandatory Tender Offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9056 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
