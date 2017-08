July 12 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazn tells shareholders:

* Talks with china jin jiang continuing, right solution not found yet - CEO

* AccorHotels has been seeking to limit Jing Jiang's push to expand its stake in AccorHotels beyond 15 pct.