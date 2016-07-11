BRIEF-Poland's Alior makes tender offer for 66 pct of Bank BPH

July 11 (Reuters) - Poland's Alior Bank :

* Alior Bank on Monday announced a tender offer to buy 66 percent of the shares in Bank BPH at 31.18 zlotys ($7.77) per share.

* The offer is a part of the acquisition of domestic rival BPH's core business, making Alior the ninth-largest lender in Poland, Alior said in a statement.

* Bank BPH shareholders can subscribe to the offer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 16, the statement said.

* Shares in BPH traded at 30.99 zlotys at Monday's market close.

