BRIEF-CFTC fines Golden Agri International for failing to report cash positions

July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC):

* CFTC orders Golden Agri International PTE Ltd., an entity that operates as a processor and trader of crude palm oil, which it hedges with soybean oil futures contracts, to pay $150,000 for failing to report cash positions (failing to file CFTC Form 204 Reports as required by CFTC Regulation 19.01)

* CFTC order finds that Golden Agri held or controlled soybean oil futures positions and, based on records provided by Golden Agri, that were reportable and constituted bona fide hedging positions

* "The CFTC Order requires Golden Agri to pay a $150,000 civil monetary penalty, to cease and desist from committing further violations of CFTC Regulation 19.01, and to undertake to adopt, maintain, and implement internal controls that are reasonably designed to ensure that it complies fully with Regulation 19.01."

* Golden Agri is a private limited company formed in Singapore and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. located in Indonesia, according to a notice from the CFTC

* The CFTC regulates futures and options markets in the United States (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)