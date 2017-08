July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at price of $32.20/unit

* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces public unit financing of $150mm

* Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at a price of $32.20 per unit