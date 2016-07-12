BRIEF-Thales announces new capital investments and job growth in Florida

July 12 (Reuters) - Thales SA :

* Announced on Monday that it will commit to a greater than $20 million capital investment in Florida

* Will commit to targeting 500 net-new jobs in Florida

* Growth is projected to occur by the end of 2020

* This supports the growth of the Thales' InFlyt Experience business in central-Florida with the development of a 100-120 thousand sq. ft. facility in Brevard County and future expansion mandates for facilities in Orlando

Source text: thls.co/29MfC5s

