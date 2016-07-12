FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PSA first-half sales sag 0.2 pct on China weakness
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 12, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

PSA first-half sales sag 0.2 pct on China weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - PSA Group's first-half sales fell 0.2 percent, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, citing difficulties in a "westernising" Chinese market that obscured a buoyant performance at home in Europe.

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said deliveries declined to 1.54 million vehicles, falling behind domestic rival Renault in January-June, as sales in China and Southeast Asia slumped almost 20 percent.

"In China we're in the process of adapting to a fast-changing market that is westernising and no longer in rapid growth," the group's Europe chief Denis Martin told reporters on a call.

Martin said the European auto market was likely to show a slight second-half decline in the wake of Britain's referendum June 23 vote to leave the European Union, while maintaining the company's full-year forecast for a 4 percent market expansion. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.