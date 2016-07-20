Teva marketing three-tranche euro-denominated M&A bond

LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has started marketing an expected 4bn multi-tranche euro bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.

Initial price thoughts on the four-year euro tranche are mid-swaps plus 100bp area, on the eight-year mid-swaps plus 140bp area, and on the 12-year mid-swaps plus 165bp area.

The deal size is expected to total around 4bn total across the three tranches, the lead said.

The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later today.