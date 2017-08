July 12 (Reuters) - Fastenal Co :

* Fastenal Company reports 2016 second quarter earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45

* Expect net capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million in 2016

* Plan to fund a portion of planned capital expenditures with proceeds of a private placement of debt

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1.01 billion versus $997.8 million last year