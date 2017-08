July 12 (Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Adjusted first-half 2016 revenue rose by 15 pct to 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)

* Says held 5.9 million euros in cash at Dec. 31, 2015 and 6.0 million euros at June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)