a year ago
BRIEF-Abertis clarifies execution of put option over Hispasat by Eutelsat
July 13, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abertis clarifies execution of put option over Hispasat by Eutelsat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Abertis Infraestructuras SA :

* Said on Tuesday that in reference to the execution of a put option of Eutelsat against Abertis for the disposal of its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat, the compromise to remain in the company, at least until the end of July 2017, assumed by the shareholders via the shareholders agreement, conditions the efficacy of the put

* The rights that arise from said put option are still subject to be recognised in accordance to the agreement between the shareholders in July 2013

* Any transfer of shares, and therefore the execution of this transaction, requires the previous authorization from Spain's Council of Ministers

