a year ago
BRIEF-Atari announces 3.1 million euros capital increase
July 13, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atari announces 3.1 million euros capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Atari SA :

* Announced on Tuesday its intention to proceed to a capital increase at the latest on July 31st

* Capital increase to the profit of Alden and third party investors

* Capital increase for a maximum of 18,264,705 shares

* Should raise about 3.1 million euros in capital increase($3.4 million)

* Subscription share price for capital increase: 0.17 euro

* Also announced the issue of warrants to the profit of Ker Venture and A. Zyngier

* Exercise price of warrants: 0.17 euro

* Warrants give right to 5,147,059 shares

Source text: bit.ly/29CYwGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
