BRIEF-Atari announces 3.1 million euros capital increase

July 13 (Reuters) - Atari SA :
* Announced on Tuesday its intention to proceed to a capital increase at the latest on July 31st
* Capital increase to the profit of Alden and third party investors
* Capital increase for a maximum of 18,264,705 shares
* Should raise about 3.1 million euros in capital increase($3.4 million)
* Subscription share price for capital increase: 0.17 euro
* Also announced the issue of warrants to the profit of Ker Venture and A. Zyngier
* Exercise price of warrants: 0.17 euro
* Warrants give right to 5,147,059 shares
Source text: bit.ly/29CYwGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)