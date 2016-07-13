FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Controlling shareholder intends to launch tender offer for Brasmotor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 13, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder intends to launch tender offer for Brasmotor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Brasmotor SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its controlling shareholder Whirlpool do Brasil Ltda had announced its intention to buy up to 100 percent of the company's shares via public tender offer and to cancel the company's listing

* Whirlpool do Brasil Ltda had hired Banco Itau BBA SA to intermediate the tender offer and Banco Santander (Brasil) SA to elaborate an evaluation report

* Whirlpool do Brasil Ltda intends to offer 7.82 Brazilian reais ($2.4) per ordinary or preferred share of the company

Source text: bit.ly/29CErEF

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2981 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.