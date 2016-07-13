BRIEF-Controlling shareholder intends to launch tender offer for Brasmotor

July 13 (Reuters) - Brasmotor SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its controlling shareholder Whirlpool do Brasil Ltda had announced its intention to buy up to 100 percent of the company's shares via public tender offer and to cancel the company's listing

* Whirlpool do Brasil Ltda had hired Banco Itau BBA SA to intermediate the tender offer and Banco Santander (Brasil) SA to elaborate an evaluation report

* Whirlpool do Brasil Ltda intends to offer 7.82 Brazilian reais ($2.4) per ordinary or preferred share of the company

Source text: bit.ly/29CErEF

