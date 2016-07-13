FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-American Airlines - Expects Q2 mainline ASMS 62.7 bln
July 13, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines - Expects Q2 mainline ASMS 62.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Sees Q2 mainline ASMS 62.7 billion

* Sees Q3 mainline ASMS 64.1 billion; Sees q4 mainline ASMS 58.0 billion

* Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 4 percent to 6 percent in 2016

* 2016 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 2 percent versus. 2015

* Expects to pay an average of between $1.39 and $1.44 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in Q2 Source - bit.ly/29IH4T8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

