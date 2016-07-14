FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q2 EBITDA down at EUR 21.2 million
July 14, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q2 EBITDA down at EUR 21.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue 252.1 million euros ($2780.0 million) versus 266.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 21.2 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 profit before taxes 8.6 million euros versus loss 6.9 million euros

* Expects Q3 and Q4 to be relatively flat compared to last year with combined H2 2016 revenues of about 480 million euros

* Assumption is that there will be no dramatic changes in end markets or FX rates as compared to H1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9005 euros Gdynia Newsroom

