BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive Q2 EBITDA down at EUR 21.2 million

July 14 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue 252.1 million euros ($2780.0 million) versus 266.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 21.2 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago
* Q2 profit before taxes 8.6 million euros versus loss 6.9 million euros
* Expects Q3 and Q4 to be relatively flat compared to last year with combined H2 2016 revenues of about 480 million euros
* Assumption is that there will be no dramatic changes in end markets or FX rates as compared to H1
